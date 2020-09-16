Rep. Dawn Keefer (R) - PA State House District 92

Rep. Dawn Keefer (R) is running for reelection to represent Pennsylvania's House 92nd district.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Dawn Keefer is a Republican seeking reelection in 2020 for the 92nd District seat. She was first elected to the seat in November 2016. She currently serves on the following committees: Aging & Older Adult Services, Health, Insurance, Labor & Industry, and State Government.

Keefer is a fiscal conservative who understands the struggles of small businesses and is committed to challenging the policies and regulations that create a hostile small business climate in the state.

During her time serving as state representative, Keefer has led the fight to ensure that tax dollars are being used appropriately. She also challenges Pennsylvania's tax structure that impacts small businesses and hinders investments.