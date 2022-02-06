McCormick passes Oz in Cumberland County's recount of GOP primary race for US Senate

Cumberland County completed its recount of 61,371 ballots cast in the Republican primary, and Dave McCormick jumped in front of Mehmet Oz in the results.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Note: The video is from May 31.

Cumberland County has announced the results of its recount of ballots cast in the Republican primary race for U.S. Senate, and Dave McCormick is the unofficial winner among county GOP voters.

McCormick trailed Mehmet Oz by 34 votes during the initial count of the May 17 primary. But the recount determined he gained an advantage in mail-in and provisional voting, picking up 1,009 mail-in votes and 10 provisional votes to boost his total to 9,940, according to the recount summary posted on the Cumberland County Bureau of Elections website.

Oz, who had 8,955 votes cast in his favor on Election Day, was credited for 784 mail-in votes and 12 provisional votes in the recount, bringing his total to 9,751.

Kathy Barnette finished third, with 8,685 votes counted in the recount. She picked up 598 mail-in votes and 9 provisional votes, according to the recount summary.

The county's communications office said the recount took about 10 hours to complete. Mail-in and precinct results were counted on different devices, as specified by the Pennsylvania Department of State.

After the May 17 primary, Oz led McCormick in statewide results by 902 votes. The razor-thin margin prompted an automatic statewide recount.

Montour County began its recount last Friday, becoming the first Pennsylvania county to begin re-tallying the votes.

Lancaster, Perry and York counties joined Cumberland County in beginning their recounts Tuesday.

Adams, Franklin, Juniata and Lebanon counties started their recounts on Wednesday, and Dauphin and Mifflin counties were scheduled to start theirs on Thursday.

An Adams County spokesperson said the recount has been completed, but the results have not yet been posted.