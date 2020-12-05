Pennsylvania 31st Senate District race

The 31st District primary is a crowded race with three democrats vying for the seat against Republican incumbent Sen. Mike Regan.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Pennsylvania’s 31st Senate District covers Cooke, Dickinson, East Pennsboro, Hampden, Lower Allen, Middlesex, Monroe, Silver Spring, South Middleton and Upper Allen Townships and Camp Hill, Carlisle, Lemoyne, Mechanicsburg, Mount Holly Springs, New Cumberland, Shiremanstown and Wormleysburg in Cumberland County. It also covers parts of York County including, Carroll, Dover, Fairview, Franklin, Jackson, Monaghan, Warrington and Washington Townships and Dillsburg, Dover, Franklintown and Wellsville.

Democrat Candidates:

Shanna Danielson is a Democrat living in Dillsburg, York County. Danielson said if elected, she would advocate for strong public education; affordable quality healthcare for all Pennsylvanians; transparency and accountability in the General Assembly and a focused and rapid response to climate change.

Danielson ran for the 92nd state House seat in 2018 and lost to Republican incumbent Dawn Keefer.

She is active with the Capital Region chapter of MOMS Demand Action for Gun Sense in America and is a member of Capital Region Stands Up and the Pennsylvania State Education Association.

John Bosha is a Democrat living in East Pennsboro Township, Cumberland County. Bosha said in a news release he is running for the 31st Senate seat because of his passion for the region and to protect the future of its citizens, especially given the support locally of dangerous rhetoric by national Republican party leaders.

Bosha graduated Wilkes University, earning a doctorate in Pharmacy in 2004. He currently serves as the Treasurer of the Cumberland County Democrats.

Rick Coplen is a Democrat living in Carlisle, Cumberland County. Coplen is a Carlisle area School Board member and college professor. Coplen has been a member of the school board since 2015 and is on the faculty at the U.S. Army War College and Elizabethtown College. Additionally, he serves on the Employment Skills Center Board and is the former president of the Rotary Club of Carlisle.

Republican Candidate (Incumbent*):

Sen. Mike Regan is a Republican seeking re-election running on his track record he built which includes initiatives that improve school safety, supporting military members and their families, making communities safer and protecting taxpayers.

Regan served two terms in the House prior to being elected to the Senate four years ago.

Regan currently serves as Chairman of the Senate Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness Committee, Vice-Chairman of the Senate Local Government Committee and as a member of the Senate Consumer Protection & Professional Licensure Committee; Judiciary Committee; Law & Justice Committee; and Rules & Executive Nominations Committee.