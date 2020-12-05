Rep. Mike Jones - Pa. State House District 93

First elected in 2018, running unopposed in 2020

Republican Mike Jones is running unopposed for reelection to the PA House, representing the 93rd District in southern York County. He won the seat in 2018, defeating Democrat Delma Rivera-Lytle.

Jones currently serves on the Aging & Older Adult Services Committee, the Education Committee, the Human Services Committee, the Urban Affairs Committee and is the Secretary of the Commerce Committee.

Born and raised in York County, Jones graduated from Dallastown High School and DeVry University in Ohio. Jones worked for St. Onge for the next 23 years, travelling the world, working with Fortune 500 companies, including Johnson & Johnson, ExxonMobil, Lowe’s, Alcoa, AutoZone, Kraft Foods, and Procter & Gamble.

A fiscal and social services conservative, Jones says he is committed to eliminating school property taxes and minimizing government. Jones is Pro-Life and pledged to protect the right to life and support pro-life policies in Pennsylvania, as well as to promote adoption, quality foster care, and policies which encourage and strengthen families.

Jones and his wife have four adopted children, all from Russia.