Governor calls on lawmakers to pass election reform as November election is less than 50 days away

The Governor is calling on lawmakers to act on 4 reforms

Governor Tom Wolf is calling for 4 reforms before the November election in order to ease concerns counties have expressed over how to quickly process and count thousands of mail-in ballots in addition to problems over staffing polls during the pandemic.

“Voting during a pandemic will be different for all of us, but I remain confident that no matter how you vote – our state’s election systems are safe and secure,” said Gov. Wolf. “Counting a record number of votes may not be complete on election night, but what’s most important is that every vote is counted, and the results are accurate, even if it takes more time than usual."

Gov. Wolf’s recommended election improvements include:

Allowing counties to start pre-canvassing ballots 21 days before the election day to get accurate results faster. The current law restricts counties from beginning this process until 7 a.m. on election day. The time-consuming procedure involves scanning and verifying the ballot envelope, checking the voter’s eligibility, opening the mail and secrecy envelopes, and removing and scanning the ballot. Counties would not tabulate or report vote totals until polls close at 8 p.m. on election day.

Requiring counties to start sending mail-in ballots at least 28 days before the election rather than 14 days as currently required. Many counties mail ballots to voters even earlier, but this change ensures voters who apply early have at least four weeks to receive and return their ballot.

Letting counties appoint poll workers to vacant positions earlier than five days before an election. More poll workers are still needed, and the Department of State is encouraging businesses, colleges and organizations to reach out to their county elections office and volunteer at their local precincts.

“We’ve made great improvements in our elections with mail-in ballots, more security and new voting systems with a paper trail. But this will be a historic election and the nation is watching, so the legislature should take immediate action to make it better. The smart changes I have outlined will strengthen our elections, help people to vote safely from home and allow counties to more efficiently process the surge in ballots so results are available faster.”

Nearly 1.5 million votes were cast by mail during the Pennsylvania primary in June.

The Governor's office said the Department of State and counties, which administer Pennsylvania’s elections, continue making improvements and that many counties will use high-speed scanners and other technology to quickly process millions of mail-in ballots in the Nov. 3 election.

After verifying the voter’s eligibility, counties send the voter a mail-in ballot with return postage paid by the Department of State, so casting a ballot is free to voters. Voters can return their ballot by mail, in person at their county election offices or at other authorized drop-off locations, which many counties expect to provide.