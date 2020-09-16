Fred Owens (D) - PA House District 47

Fred Owens is a Democrat running against Rep. Keith Gillespie (R) in the November general election for the 47th House District. Owens advanced as a write-in candidate from the Democratic Primary in June 2020.
Owens attended Franklin & Marshall College, earned a PhD at Penn State, and was a Research Fellow at MIT. Fred taught with the Psychology Department at F&M.
Owens is not only and educator and researcher, but an outdoorsman, and member of the Hellam Township Planning Commission.
The 47th Legislative district covers parts of York County including; Conewago, East Manchester, Hellam and Manchester Townships and Hallam, Manchester, Mount Wolf, North York, Wrightsville and York Haven boroughs. It also covers portions of Springettsbury Township.