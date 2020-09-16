x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WPMT FOX43 | News in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon News, Weather, Sports

Elections

Fred Owens (D) - PA House District 47

Fred Owens is a Democrat running to represent Pennsylvania's 47th House District.
Credit: Fred Owens for PA House Facebook Page

Fred Owens is a Democrat running against Rep. Keith Gillespie (R) in the November general election for the 47th House District. Owens advanced as a write-in candidate from the Democratic Primary in June 2020. 

Owens attended Franklin & Marshall College, earned a PhD at Penn State, and was a Research Fellow at MIT. Fred taught with the Psychology Department at F&M. 

Owens is not only and educator and researcher, but an outdoorsman, and member of the Hellam Township Planning Commission. 

Click here to see where Owens stands on the issues

The 47th Legislative district covers parts of York County including; Conewago, East Manchester, Hellam and Manchester Townships and Hallam, Manchester, Mount Wolf, North York, Wrightsville and York Haven boroughs. It also covers portions of Springettsbury Township.