Fred Owens (D) - PA House District 47

Fred Owens is a Democrat running to represent Pennsylvania's 47th House District.

Fred Owens is a Democrat running against Rep. Keith Gillespie (R) in the November general election for the 47th House District. Owens advanced as a write-in candidate from the Democratic Primary in June 2020.

Owens attended Franklin & Marshall College, earned a PhD at Penn State, and was a Research Fellow at MIT. Fred taught with the Psychology Department at F&M.

Owens is not only and educator and researcher, but an outdoorsman, and member of the Hellam Township Planning Commission.