x
Former President Barack Obama to join Fetterman at Pittsburgh rally

The gathering will be held on Nov. 5 in Pittsburgh as part of the "Pittsburgh Get Out the Vote" rally.
Credit: AP
FILE - Former President Barack Obama heads to a voting machine to cast his ballot at an early vote venue Oct. 17, 2022, in Chicago. Obama is trying to do something he couldn't during two terms as president: help Democrats succeed in national midterm elections when they already hold the White House. Of course, he's more popular than he was back then, and now it's President Joe Biden, Obama's former vice president, who faces the prospects of a November repudiation. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

PITTSBURGH — Former President Barack Obama and Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman will be hosting a rally together on Saturday. 

The gathering will be held on Nov. 5 in Pittsburgh as part of the "Pittsburgh Get Out the Vote" rally. 

It is expected that Obama will rally voters, encouraging them to turn out and vote for Fetterman and Democrats up and down the ballot. 

At this time, an exact location and time for the event have not been released. However, it is expected that this information will be released within the coming days. 

For those interested in attending the event, a sign-up form can be found here.

