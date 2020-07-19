Colleges win immigration battle but fear for US reputation

University leaders say the administration’s attempts to curb immigration have sent students a message that they aren’t welcome here.

Even with a fresh victory on behalf of international student access, U.S. universities fear they’re losing a broader battle over the nation’s reputation as a place that embraces and fosters the world’s best scholars.

Colleges say foreign students are listening: Since President Donald Trump's election, the number of new international students coming to the United States has fallen by 10%. Trump’s latest policy would have forced international students to transfer or leave the U.S. if their schools held classes entirely online because of the pandemic.