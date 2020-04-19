Pandemic unemployment assistance launch problems

Pennsylvanian's not eligible for regular unemployment compensation can finally begin filing for unemployment benefits but many couldn't get past the first page.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Some Pennsylvanian's have been told to stay home and work from home, if possible. After nearly a month, those who had to shut their business doors and could not work from home, were finally able to apply for financial assistance.

Saturday morning, Pennsylvania launched the pandemic unemployment assistance (PUA). PUA was created under the CARES act is for people not eligible for regular unemployment compensation like self-employed, independent contractors, gig workers and others. For some trying to apply, the problems started after answering the a set of questions on the portal.

Some applicants where redirected to the regular unemployment claim page, upsetting people across the state.

“There’s no amount of software error, that you can blame entirely on and not take blame as an elected officials failing to do their job; represent or respond to the needs of their constituents," said Joshua Stouch, Legislative Director Commonwealth Constable Association.

FOX43 reached to the Department of Labor and Industry and received this, not an answer to any of our questions but they did say,

"Answering “no” should not prevent an eligible individual from filing a PUA claim. This is a new system for a new federally created program serving workers who are not normally eligible for unemployment compensation (UC). Due to the demand on this new system, we know that it will not be perfect and may be slow. We expect tens of thousands of people to apply, so we are asking for patience."