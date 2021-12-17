NFL postponing games this weekend, including Washington vs. Philadelphia

Covid-19 outbreaks on several teams forcing the changes

The NFL is reportedly postponing games slated for this weekend due to Covid-19 outbreaks. The AP reports the Las Vegas Raiders game at Cleveland is being moved from Saturday to Monday due to a COVID-19 outbreak with the Browns. The Sunday match-ups between the Washington Football Team and the Philadelphia Eagles and the Los Angeles Rams-Seattle Seahawks games have been moved to Tuesday.

The Washington-Eagles and Seahawks-Rams will now play at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday. FOX43 will air the Eagles game Tuesday.

The Browns could have been without as many as 16 regulars on Saturday, so the game is now scheduled to kick off at 5 p.m. EST Monday. Browns QB Baker Mayfield had been critical of the NFL on his Twitter account, saying the league was putting money ahead of player safety.

@NFL Make up your damn mind on protocols. Showing up and making only 3 teams test?!? All so you can keep the game as scheduled to make money. — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) December 16, 2021

Previously, the NFL did not plan to move any games because of coronavirus outbreaks. But recent developments with the omicron strain of COVID-19 has changed the league’s thinking.

"We have made these schedule changes based on medical advice and after discussion with the NFLPA as we are seeing a new, highly transmissible form of the virus this week resulting in a substantial increase in cases across the league," the NFL announced in a statement.

"We continue to make decisions in consultation with medical experts to ensure the health and safety of the NFL community."