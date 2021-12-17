NFL postponing games this weekend, including Washington vs. Philadelphia

The NFL is reportedly postponing games slated for this weekend due to Covid-19 outbreaks. The AP reports the Las Vegas Raiders game at Cleveland is being moved from Saturday to Monday due to a COVID-19 outbreak with the Browns. The Sunday match-ups between the Washington Football Team and the Philadelphia Eagles and the Los Angeles Rams-Seattle Seahawks games have been moved to Tuesday.
The Washington-Eagles and Seahawks-Rams will now play at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday. FOX43 will air the Eagles game Tuesday.
The Browns could have been without as many as 16 regulars on Saturday, so the game is now scheduled to kick off at 5 p.m. EST Monday. Browns QB Baker Mayfield had been critical of the NFL on his Twitter account, saying the league was putting money ahead of player safety.
Previously, the NFL did not plan to move any games because of coronavirus outbreaks. But recent developments with the omicron strain of COVID-19 has changed the league’s thinking.
"We have made these schedule changes based on medical advice and after discussion with the NFLPA as we are seeing a new, highly transmissible form of the virus this week resulting in a substantial increase in cases across the league," the NFL announced in a statement.
"We continue to make decisions in consultation with medical experts to ensure the health and safety of the NFL community."
FOX43 will air the Cowboys-Giants game Sunday at 1 p.m. The doubleheader continues at 4:25 p.m. with the Ravens vs. the Packers. And The Philadelphia-Washington game will air on FOX43 Tuesday night at 7 p.m.