Shelter in place lifted at Walter Reed and all other locations after bomb threat

BETHESDA, Md. — Authorities with Naval Support Activity Bethesda (NSAB) said Wednesday morning that threats prompted a shelter in place for personnel at the base.
As of 1:30 p.m., the shelter in place has been lifted at all locations effective immediately and as of 3:30 p.m., Regular gate operations have also resumed at NSA Bethesda.
Residual delays are still possible on Rockville Pike (MD 355) at Cedar Lane, Maryland 355 at Jones Bridge Road, and Connecticut Avenue.
At approximately 8:45 a.m., the installation received a phone call from an anonymous source saying there is a bomb at or near Building 10. Security personnel responded to the scene at 102 Wood Road in Bethesda.
In a tweet, Naval Support Activity Bethesda said they were investigating a bomb threat and an active shooter threat. Later, the Naval base said there was no indication of an active shooter on the premises, but that the bomb threat was still being investigated.
All gates at Naval Support Activity Bethesda were initially closed to non-emergency traffic.
Naval Support Activity Bethesda is the home to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. Patients are encouraged to reschedule any appointments that were scheduled for today.
The installation is also responsible for base operational support of several tenant organizations including Armed Forces Radiobiology Research Institute, Naval Medical Leader and Professional Development Command, Soldier Recovery Brigade and more.
It's not clear how many people are impacted by the shelter in place order on the campus.
Sky9 was over the campus Wednesday morning. See what the scene looked like below.
In a tweet, Walter Reed Medical Center said a hazard exists and told all personnel and beneficiaries to stay clear of Walter Reed Bethesda.
Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart, an all-girls Catholic school near Walter Reed is also currently sheltering in place due to the threat, according to the school's communications department.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.