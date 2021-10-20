Shelter in place lifted at Walter Reed and all other locations after bomb threat

Regular gate operations have also resumed at NSA Bethesda.

BETHESDA, Md. — Authorities with Naval Support Activity Bethesda (NSAB) said Wednesday morning that threats prompted a shelter in place for personnel at the base.

As of 1:30 p.m., the shelter in place has been lifted at all locations effective immediately and as of 3:30 p.m., Regular gate operations have also resumed at NSA Bethesda.

Residual delays are still possible on Rockville Pike (MD 355) at Cedar Lane, Maryland 355 at Jones Bridge Road, and Connecticut Avenue.

At approximately 8:45 a.m., the installation received a phone call from an anonymous source saying there is a bomb at or near Building 10. Security personnel responded to the scene at 102 Wood Road in Bethesda.

In a tweet, Naval Support Activity Bethesda said they were investigating a bomb threat and an active shooter threat. Later, the Naval base said there was no indication of an active shooter on the premises, but that the bomb threat was still being investigated.

1/2 - 1000, 20OCT21: UPDATE: At this time, there is no indication of an active shooter on the installation. A bomb threat is still under investigation. A lockdown remains in place. — Naval Support Activity Bethesda (@nsabethesda) October 20, 2021

All gates at Naval Support Activity Bethesda were initially closed to non-emergency traffic.

Naval Support Activity Bethesda is the home to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. Patients are encouraged to reschedule any appointments that were scheduled for today.

The installation is also responsible for base operational support of several tenant organizations including Armed Forces Radiobiology Research Institute, Naval Medical Leader and Professional Development Command, Soldier Recovery Brigade and more.

It's not clear how many people are impacted by the shelter in place order on the campus.

Sky9 was over the campus Wednesday morning. See what the scene looked like below.

In a tweet, Walter Reed Medical Center said a hazard exists and told all personnel and beneficiaries to stay clear of Walter Reed Bethesda.