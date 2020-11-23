You can vote on which turkey will receive President Trump's Thanksgiving pardon

The two candidates -- Corn and Cob -- will both be retired to a quiet life on the Iowa State University campus, but only one will receive the president's pardon.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — President Donald Trump will continue the longstanding tradition of pardoning the National Thanksgiving Turkey at a ceremony in the Rose Garden on Tuesday, the White House said.



The turkey who receives his pardon will become America’s official 2020 National Thanksgiving Turkey.

This year’s candidates – Corn and Cob – arrived Sunday at the Willard InterContinental Hotel in Washington, D.C., the White House said.

On Tuesday, the two birds will make their way to the White House to join President Trump for the pardoning ceremony.



Cast your vote before 11 a.m. tomorrow to help President Trump decide which turkey to pardon.

And if you're worried about the fate of the turkey who does not receive a presidential pardon, don't fret: while the winner will become the National Thanksgiving Turkey, both turkeys will retire to their new home on the campus of Iowa State University, according to the White House.