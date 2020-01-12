Starbucks will give free coffee to front-line responders in December

The coffee giant says that people who identify as a front-line responder will receive a free hot or iced coffee at participating locations.

In a statement Tuesday, coffee giant Starbucks said that people who identify as front-line responders at one of their participating stores will receive an iced or hot brewed coffee for free.

Starbucks said the deal is for tall brewed coffees, and will be offered at U.S. company-operated locations, as well as "select licensed stores," through the month of December.

Virginia Tenpenny, Starbucks vice president for Global Social Impact said the company decided to announce the offer because “it has been an extraordinarily difficult year, especially for the front-line responders who are serving our communities.”

Starbucks says that since the start of the pandemic, they have provided over 2 million free cups of coffee to front-line responders.