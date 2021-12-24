Santa's house is listed on Zillow and now valued at $1 million

This North Pole "winter lover's paradise" features a river rock fireplace, hot cocoa tap and gourmet oven with 12 cookie settings, according to the Zillow listing.

WASHINGTON — While Santa Claus visits homes all around the world in one night for Christmas, you can also take a virtual tour of his North Pole retreat whenever you like.

Mr. and Mrs. Claus recently updated the Zillow listing for their 2,500 square foot home, which was built in 1822 and sits on 25 acres. The "winter lover's paradise" features a river rock fireplace that stretches from the floor to the ceiling, a hot cocoa tap and a gourmet oven with 12 cookie settings.

When Zillow first listed Santa's house in 2016, the estimated value was $656,957. The home value has soared more than $374,000 in just five years and it's now worth an estimated $1,031,401, according to Zillow.

In addition to the three bedroom, two bath cabin home, there's also a nearby community of elf houses, a toy-making facility, sleigh garage and reindeer stables.

The North Pole's most famous couple even added a new member to their family this year by adopting an adorable puppy, who can be seen relaxing in Santa's home office in the updated listing photos. According to the listing, the office also features the sewing table that Santa used to make the original Teddy bear.

Now don't expect Santa and Mrs. Claus to be leaving their rustic North Pole home anytime soon. According to the website, the house is not currently for sale. But who knows, maybe it'll show up on Airbnb one of these days?