Most memorable red carpet looks from the past year

From the Grammy's to the Met Gala and the Oscars, there have been some extravagant red carpet outfits over the past year.

Whether it's the Academy Awards, the Grammy's, the Golden Globes or the Met Gala, audience eyes are often fixated on the red carpet. Over the past year, everyone from reality stars to actors made some big splashes during some of the biggest shows of the year. 

Lady Gaga is known for her over-the-top costumes, but she may have outdone herself with her 2019 Met Gala look. 

She didn't just show up in just one outfit, she instead rocked four outfits as she made her way down the red carpet and into the event.

Gaga's Met Gala look wasn't her only memorable red carpet look in 2019.

Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
Lady Gaga attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Camp: Notes on Fashion" exhibition on Monday, May 6, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

She accidentally paid tribute to the late actress Judy Garland during the 2019 Golden Globes. Wearing a large sky-blue Valentino gown, many thought she was trying to honor Garland by wearing a dress similar to the one worn in the 1954 version of A Star is Born. 

Gaga said it was a happy accident saying "it looks an awful lot like it, doesn't it?"

Credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
Best Actress in a Motion Picture Drama for 'A Star is Born' nominee Lady Gaga arrives for the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 6, 2019, at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

Rap sensation Cardi B made a splash during the 2019 Grammy Awards with a 1995 Thierry Mugler archival dress. 

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Cardi B arrives at the 61st annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles.

Later that year, Cardi B wore a massive Thom Browne gown to the Met Gala. Her dress was so heavy that it required a team of five men to carry the train. 

Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
Cardi B attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Camp: Notes on Fashion" exhibition on Monday, May 6, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

It could be argued that no one was a bigger red carpet sensation last year than Broadway star Billy Porter. 

His velvet tuxedo gown at the 2019 Oscars had everyone talking. Porter, the breakout star of the boundary-expanding FX series "Pose," spent awards season using fashion as political art, as he described it to the Associated Press. 

Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
FILE - This Feb. 24, 2019 file photo shows Billy Porter wears a black velvet tuxedo gown by Christian Siriano at the Oscars in Los Angeles.

During the Met Gala, Porter showed up with six shirtless attendants and unveiled a pair of golden wings. 

Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
Billy Porter attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Camp: Notes on Fashion" exhibition on Monday, May 6, 2019, in New York.
Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
Billy Porter attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Camp: Notes on Fashion" exhibition on Monday, May 6, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Porter most recently shined at the Grammy's with a remote-controlled veil made with 70,000 crystals, according to the Hollywood Reporter

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Billy Porter arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Singer Katy Perry also came out with a fascinating look at the Met Gala in 2019. Perry showed up as a walking chandelier with working lights. 

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Katy Perry attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Camp: Notes on Fashion" exhibition on Monday, May 6, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Kim Kardashian may have gotten her start in reality television, but she has come to embrace fashion in a big way. At the Met Gala, Kardashian showed up in a custom Thierry Mugler dress. 

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Kim Kardashian attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Camp: Notes on Fashion" exhibition on Monday, May 6, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Actor and singer-songwriter Jared Leto went to the Met Gala this past year, but came with a familiar guest. Leto showed up in a red gown with a replica of his own head. 

Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
Jared Leto, holding a model of his own head, attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Camp: Notes on Fashion" exhibition on Monday, May 6, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Singer-songwriter Joy Villa has stunned Grammy viewers in past years with her dresses. Villa, an outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump, has worn several pro-Trump outfits, including a "Make America Great Again" dress during the 2017 Grammy Awards. 

In 2019, Villa attended the Grammy's wearing a white dress with the words "build the wall" on the back. At this years' awards, Villa addressed the impeachment of President Trump head on with a dress that read "Trump" on the front and "impeached and re-elected" on the back. 

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Joy Villa arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)