Rebel Wilson announces birth of first baby via surrogate

Actress and comedian Rebel Wilson announced the birth of her first child Monday, a baby girl born via a surrogate.

"I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle!" Wilson wrote on Instagram. "I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making…but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care."

The baby's name is Royce Lillian.

"I am ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable," Wilson wrote. "I am learning quickly…much respect to all the Mums out there! Proud to be in your club."

She did not share the surrogate's identity but thanked her profusely: "Thank you for helping me start my own family, it’s an amazing gift. The BEST gift!!"

Wilson, 42, is best known for her comedic roles in films like "Bridesmaids" and "Pitch Perfect."

The Australian actress has been open about her health, including issues with fertility: "I got some bad news today ... To all the women out there struggling with fertility, I feel ya," she wrote in a May 2021 Instagram post. "I hope there’s light about to shine through all the dark clouds."

Wilson went public in June about her relationship with girlfriend Ramona Agruma, telling fans that she thought she was "searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess."