Princess Kate skips formal tiara, wears ivory dress at King Charles' coronation

The fashion icon's outfit for her father-in-law's coronation was the subject of much speculation.

WASHINGTON — Among the crowns, diamonds and colorful hats displayed at King Charles III's coronation, the Princess of Wales garnered attention with a silver and crystal headpiece.

Princess Kate, known for her elegant fashion, wore an ivory wool crepe dress styled by British designer house Alexander McQueen under her formal blue robe. Rather than wearing a tiara, the former Kate Middleton wore a floral headpiece, diamond necklace and pearl earrings.

Princess Charlotte matched her mother with a similar leaf embroidered headpiece. Her dress and cape were also styled by McQueen.

To the royal family and government, the occasion — code-named Operation Golden Orb — is a display of heritage, tradition and spectacle unmatched around the world.

For his coronation, King Charles III wore the crimson velvet Robe of State, which was worn by King George VI at his coronation in 1937. He wore a crimson tunic, cream silk overshirt and Royal Navy trousers.

His grandson, Prince George, was one of the four honor pages carrying the train of the formal robe.

Camilla, the Queen Consort, is also wearing a crimson robe, this one originally made for Queen Elizabeth II in 1953. Underneath she is wearing a tailored dress by British designer Bruce Oldfield.

While Prince William wore the ceremonial uniform of the Welsh Guards, Prince Harry wore a morning suit. The Duke of Sussex was wearing a black three-piece set of tails and military medals on his chest.