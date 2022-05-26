Powerful earthquake shakes southern Peru

The magnitude 7.2 earthquake swayed some buildings in La Paz, the capital of neighboring Bolivia.

LIMA, Peru — The U.S. Geological Survey said a magnitude 7.2 earthquake shook southern Peru on Thursday, though there were no immediate reports of damage or injury.

The 7:02 a.m. Central Time (1202 GMT) quake was centered 13. kilometers (8 miles) west-northwest of Azangaro, but was fairly deep — 217.8 kilometers (135.3 miles) beneath the surface.