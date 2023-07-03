4 killed, 4 hurt in Philadelphia shooting, gunman in custody

Police officers arrested a male suspect wearing a ballistic vest and recovered a rifle and a handgun from the scene, according to local reports.

PHILADELPHIA — A gunman is in custody after shooting eight people, killing four, in Philadelphia on Monday, police said.

At least two juveniles were shot, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. Their conditions were not known. Several victims were found at different scenes and taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital and Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

Police officers reported arresting a male suspect wearing a ballistic vest and officers recovered a rifle and a handgun from the scene, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

The shooting happened in the area of South 56th Street and Chester Avenue in the Kingsessing section of Southwest Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Police have not revealed the shooter's identity or if other suspects were involved. It's unclear what led to the shooting.