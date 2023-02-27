This Chick-fil-A just banned kids under 16 from its dining room

The restaurant's management said all kids under the age of 16 must now be accompanied by an adult.

ROYERSFORD, Pa. — A Pennsylvania fast food restaurant is taking a stand against unruly children.

The Chick-fil-A in Royersford, Pennsylvania posted on Facebook last week that kids under the age of 16 would no longer be allowed to dine in their restaurant without a parent present.

The restaurant said school-aged children were being dropped off by their parents at a nearby bounce park and the kids would eventually make their way into the Chick-fil-A. Management outlined "unacceptable behaviors" which have become common with the groups of unsupervised children, including loud conversations with explicit language, trashing the restaurant and its restrooms, disrespecting employees and conducting other unsafe behavior, including walking through the parking lot and drive-thru lane.

"To those unaccompanied children and teens that have visited us and acted appropriately, we thank you. But we also apologize. Due to the numerous extreme behaviors of many of your peers, we must make a blanket rule covering anyone under the age of 16," the restaurant wrote.

Children under 16 who are not accompanied by an adult are still welcome to order food to go, the restaurant said, but they will no longer be allowed to eat inside the restaurant.

Management concluded their post by noting they weren't blaming the parents for the decision.