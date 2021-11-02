Pelosi wants Congressional Gold Medal for police who protected Capitol

Over the years, the Congressional Gold Medal has been presented to military leaders, authors, athletes and civil rights icons.

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she'll sponsor legislation awarding the Congressional Gold Medal to the U.S. Capitol Police and other law enforcement officers who protected the Capitol as it was overrun by supporters of former President Donald Trump.

Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick died after the Jan. 6 attack, one of five people to be killed. More than 70 officers with the U.S. Capitol Police were injured. Many are struggling with the emotional trauma they experienced that day.

Pelosi's office was ransacked by rioters during the attack. Pelosi said Thursday, “We will never forget."

Congress has commissioned gold medals as its highest expression of national appreciation for distinguished achievements and contributions. The first recipient was George Washington. Over the years, the medal has been presented to military leaders, authors, athletes and civil rights icons.

At least two-thirds of the House and Senate must co-sponsor Congressional Gold Medal legislation before it is considered in committee.