Nation World

White man who pushed Black neighbor in racist rant arrested

Edward Mathews, of Mount Laurel, New Jersey, was arrested on Monday after a video of him went viral. It showed him pushing a Black neighbor and using racial slurs.
Credit: AP
Police escort Edward Cagney Mathews through a crowd of people who had gathered outside his Mount Laurel, N.J., home, Monday, July 5, 2021. Mathews, a white man who is being called racist after a video went viral of him pushing a Black neighbor with his chest and using racist slurs to address the neighbor and others, was arrested Monday after protesters gathered at his home for hours. (Tom Gralish/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. — A white man who is seen in video footage pushing a Black neighbor with his chest and using racist slurs to address the neighbor and others on Friday has been arrested. 

Edward Cagney Mathews was arrested on Monday evening after protesters gathered outside of his Mount Laurel home for multiple hours. 

The Mount Laurel police department said the 45-year-old was charged with harassment and biased intimidation related to the confrontation on Friday but was not initially arrested. 

On Monday, prosecutors brought new charges against him, but did not say what the new charges were. 

Footage shows protesters throwing objects towards Mathews as he was arrested. 

It was not immediately clear if Mathews has an attorney to represent him.

