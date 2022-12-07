There's a new number to call for anyone experiencing mental crisis

Crisis counselors are convinced an easy-to-remember number for the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline will help save thousands of lives.

HYATTSVILLE, Md. — If you or someone you love was in crisis or contemplating suicide, would you know the number to call? Starting Saturday, it's going to be a lot easier to remember. Just dial 9-8-8. You'll be able to dial that all across the nation for help.

At Community Crisis Services in Hyattsville, calls have been flooding into the old 800 number, which will still work. People in crisis are routed there from across the DMV region-- and as a backup from all across the nation. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline got 50,000 more calls last month than it did in June of last year.

"I had a caller tell me if he hadn't had someone to talk to he would have blew his brains out," counselor Dana Proctor said. "He had the gun ready."

The isolation and stress of the pandemic has left some people feeling hopeless.

"The pandemic has had significant impacts on the well-being of the nation," said Miriam Delphin-Rittmon, Asst. Secretary for Mental Health and Substance Use with the US Dept. of Health and Human Services.

While you can still call 1-800-273-8255, starting July 16, people thinking about suicide, or struggling with any mental crisis or emotional stress, including addiction, will be able to dial just three digits, 988, to connect to a trained counselor. You can use the number to call, text or chat.

"To be able to get through just like 911, instantly, it's a life or death thing for some people," Proctor said.

Local teams will be able to connect callers with community services, if needed, or even dispatch emergency responders. But in the event you need immediate, life-saving care, you can also call 911.

The Biden administration has boosted the money for crisis care to $432 million, but because calls are handled by a patchwork of nonprofits, some still go unanswered.

Tim Jansen, with the Community Crisis Services in Prince George's County, said the goal is to get 95% of people connected within 20 seconds.

"Yeah, it's personal," said Dr. Ala Stanford, pausing for a moment to collect herself.

Stanford is an HHS regional director, a pediatric surgeon, and a mom of pre-teen and teenage boys. She said the suicide crisis has hit Black boys and LGBTQ kids particularly hard.

"I feel like it's even harder... for our kids right now," she said.