Michael Collins, command module pilot on Apollo 11, dies at 90

Collins orbited the moon while Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin took their historic first steps on the lunar surface.

WASHINGTON — Michael Collins, the one astronaut who did not step foot on the moon during the famed Apollo 11 mission, has died. He was 90.

In a statement, Collins's family said he passed away Wednesday "after a valiant battle with cancer."

"He spent his final days peacefully, with his family by his side," the statement reads. "Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility, and faced this, his final challenge, in the same way. We will miss him terribly."

Collins was born on Halloween in 1930 in Rome, Italy, NASA said. He graduated from St. Albans School in Washington, D.C., and later from West Point. He chose a career as a test pilot for the Air Force, mainly testing fighter jets.

After joining NASA in 1963, Collins piloted the Gemini X mission which successfully completed docking with one Agena target vehicle, switching to a different orbit, then connecting with a second Agena. Collins also completed a pair of spacewalks on that mission.

The crowning achievement of Collins' space career was as command module pilot on Apollo 11. As Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin landed on the moon, Collins was responsible for making sure they could dock with the Columbia command module for the return trip home.

Collins left NASA six months after that mission and retired with the rank of Major General from the Air Force. He went on to become the director of the Smithsonian National Air & Space Museum from 1971-1978 before becoming the Undersecretary of the Smithsonian Institution.

Collins has also written multiple books including "Carrying the Fire," "Flying to the Moon and Other Strange Places," and "Liftoff: The Story of America's Adventure in Space."