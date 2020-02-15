Jimmy Hoffa confidant who was suspect in disappearance dies at 86

The government accused Charles 'Chuckie' O'Brien of picking up Jimmy Hoffa & driving him to his death. O'Brien denied having anything to do with his disappearance.

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Charles “Chuckie” O'Brien, a longtime associate and self-proclaimed foster son of Teamsters boss Jimmy Hoffa, who became a leading suspect in Hoffa's disappearance, has died.

O'Brien's stepson, Harvard Law School professor Jack Goldsmith, said in a blog post that O'Brien died Thursday in Boca Raton, Florida, from what appeared to be a heart attack. He was 86.

O'Brien was a constant companion to Hoffa in the decades when the labor leader developed the Teamsters into one of the largest and most powerful unions in the nation.

After Hoffa's still-unsolved disappearance in 1975, O'Brien became a leading suspect.

In Goldsmith's post, he discusses how his stepfather was famous for being Hoffa's closest and and then "became a leading suspect when the government publicly accused him of picking up Hoffa and driving him to his death."

"The latter charge is, I believe, untrue," Goldsmith wrote. "But practically everyone believed it. This accusation was repeated in story after story and book after book and, most recently, in the movie “The Irishman.” Chuckie lived the last 44 years of his life under that shadow."

Actor Jesse Plemons portrayed O'Brien in the 2019 Martin Scorsese film.