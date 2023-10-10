Harrisburg native stranded in Israel amid Hamas attacks

Amid efforts to return hundreds of Americans to U.S. soil, Rebecca Solomon and her family are trapped and struggling to find a way back home.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — As the Israel-Hamas war rages on, hundreds of Americans stranded amid the fighting are still trying to find their way home.

That includes Harrisburg native Rebecca Solomon, who traveled to Israel to visit family and friends for the Jewish holidays when the attacks began. She and her family are now stranded.

"We just are trying to find a way out and it’s close to impossible," said Solomon. "It is just mind-boggling that there is not an easier option at this point. We are from the United States of America. Shouldn’t this be a place where they’re able to, after so many days, have the manpower and the resources to get us and bring us home?"

The U.S. Department of State along with lawmakers are trying to contact and aid those stuck in Israel amid the fighting, however, with major airlines suspending flights to the country, options are limited.

"Everyone cares, they all want to help," said Solomon. "But, at this point, they don’t have the go-ahead to actually help us."

In response to Solomon's situation, the office of Rep. Scott Perry (R) said in a statement:

"Congressman Perry is diligently working with the family, and with the U.S. State Department to safely and quickly return this constituent and all Americans to U.S. soil. As he has successfully done with dozens of constituents trapped overseas by war, disaster, and disease, he will do everything he can to help our local families, and urges anyone who has concerns to reach out to him via his local offices."

Sen. Bob Casey (D) also released the following statement:

"As American citizens are trying to get out of Israel after Hamas’ brutal terrorist attack, I strongly encourage Americans in Israel to enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) so that the embassy is aware of your location and can send you safety updates. If Pennsylvanians have a loved one who is struggling to leave the country, please do not hesitate to contact my office and we will do our best to assist and provide the latest guidance. We must keep Americans safe as we stand with Israel."

Solomon and her family rebooked a flight that was scheduled for Thursday but was canceled on short notice. As of Tuesday, she has not been able to find another way to get home.

"If I have to fill out one more Department of State form, I am going to go crazy," said Solomon. "I’ve filled out every Department of State, embassy, STEP, I’ve done it all. What do we do now, just keep booking flights and keep getting canceled?"

As her search for a way home continues, Solomon has taken shelter at her husband's parents' residence.

"My husband, my baby and I are with my husband’s parents in a safe place of the country, meaning we only have rockets firing down on us compared to what’s going on in the south. Isn’t that just crazy to even say that?"

The entire time, she keeps her family top of mind.

"There’s mostly bad moments but there are some so-so moments," said Solomon. "When I’m with my girl, seeing her smile and knowing that at the end of the day the innocence of a child there’s nothing else like it and she doesn’t know what’s going on as long as we continue to show her love and protection. I guess that’s my main role is just to keep my family safe if I can."

All while staying determined to find her way back home.