x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WPMT FOX43 | News in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon News, Weather, Sports

Nation World

Harris won't immediately move into vice presidential residence

Vice President Kamala Harris will have to wait a bit to move into the Naval Observatory, the traditional home for VPs for more than 40 years.

Kamala Harris might be vice president, but she doesn’t get to enjoy all of the vice presidential perks just yet.

Harris won’t immediately move into the vice president’s residence at the Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C. A Harris aide says the delay will allow time for repairs to the home. The house needs its chimney liners replaced, among other fixes, and it’s easier to finish the work with the home unoccupied.

The former California senator has a home in downtown D.C. where she typically stayed while in town for work, but it’s unclear if she’ll remain there while waiting for the repairs to be completed.

Every vice president since Walter Mondale has lived at the Naval Observatory, and it’s been the site of visits from foreign dignitaries, events and gatherings hosted by vice presidents past.

RELATED: Kamala Harris' escort, Eugene Goodman, joins Inauguration Day a hero after Capitol riot

RELATED: 30 facts about Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

Eventually, Harris will move into the Naval Observatory with her husband Doug Emhoff, the first second gentleman.

Harris was sworn in as the nation's first female vice president. The former U.S. senator from California is also the first Black person and the first person of South Asian descent elected to the vice presidency, and becomes the highest-ranking woman ever to serve in government.

Credit: AP
President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff, arrive for the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool)

RELATED: Kamala Harris' sorority sisters watch historic inauguration with global watch party

RELATED: "My VP looks like me" | Seeing themselves in the new vice president

RELATED: 'Harris just has broken all kinds of glass ceilings today': Women who paved the way for Kamala Harris