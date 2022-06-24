Abortion-rights demonstrator climbs Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge in protest of Roe v. Wade reversal comes down, roads reopen

WASHINGTON — The Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge has reopened after an abortion-rights activist scaled the bridge to decision made by the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade, according to authorities.
Following the decision by the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade, an abortion-rights activist climbed the bridge in protest. The man, identified as Guido Reichstadter, made his way to the top of the bridge where he hung a green banner, which he says is the color of the abortion rights movement. He also streamed himself on TikTok calling for abortion-rights supporters to stand up and unite.
The Metropolitan Police Department confirmed with WUSA9 that Reichstadter is in police custody and will face charges.
"I've got a life. A job, kids I love, there's pretty much any place I'd rather be than the top of this damn bridge," Reichstadter posted on Twitter. "But I have a responsibility to those I love- to step out, stand up and defend their rights. And so do you! So let's rise up, nonviolently, for Abortion rights!"
Reichstadter slept on top of the bridge overnight.
