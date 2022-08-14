FBI forensics report reveals details about the weapon used in 'Rust' set shooting

The forensics report is part of the investigation of the "Rust" film set shooting that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

WASHINGTON — The weapon used in the movie set shooting of "Rust" could not have been fired without pulling the trigger, according to ABC News.

FBI testing of the gun showed the .45 Colt caliber F.lli Pietta revolver could not have been fired without the pull of the trigger, the forensics report obtained by ABC News revealed.

In October, a live round of ammunition killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza during rehearsal for the Western film "Rust," which took place a on the outskirts of Santa Fe, New Mexico.

The report is part of an investigation into the film set shooting.

Actor Alec Baldwin told investigators that when the gun fired, he was unaware that the cinematographer would die and was shocked to learn that he was holding a loaded gun with ammunition. Baldwin, who also was a producer of the Western film, had said the gun should have been empty for a rehearsal with no filming.

Baldwin told ABC News in December that he never pulled the trigger of the gun. Baldwin's attorney told CNN on Sunday that the FBI forensics report was being "misconstrued," according to CNN.

"The gun fired in testing only one time -- without having to pull the trigger -- when the hammer was pulled back and the gun broke in two different places," attorney Luke Nikas said in an email as reported by CNN. "The FBI was unable to fire the gun in any prior test, even when pulling the trigger, because it was in such poor condition."

In April, New Mexico’s Occupational Health and Safety Bureau delivered a scathing narrative of safety failures in violation of standard industry protocols. It included testimony that production managers took limited or no action to address two previous misfires on the set, complaints from crew members that went unheeded, and reports that weapons specialists were not allowed to make decisions about additional safety training.