Reports: Cuban-American 'Father of the Bride' remake to star Andy Garcia

The third iteration of the classic film will be told from the perspective of a father and the relationships in a large, sprawling Cuban-American family.

Andy Garcia is set to take the lead role in a Cuban-American remake of "Father of the Bride," multiple entertainment industry outlets reported Thursday.

“I’m very excited to join The Father of the Bride, a beloved film that has brought so much joy to so many over the years and to represent my Cuban culture and heritage in this story,” Garcia said in a statement, according to Deadline.

The film will focus on the father of a young woman and how he deals with her upcoming wedding. But, as The Hollywood Reporter notes, "the latest take will be told through the relationships in a big, sprawling Cuban-American family."

It will be the third iteration of the classic movie. Spencer Tracey starred in the original in 1950. It was recreated in 1990 with Steve Martin as the patriarch, followed up by a sequel focusing on him welcoming another child and grandchild simultaneously.

Garcia will also reportedly executive produce the movie for Warner Bros. and Plan B.

Matt Lopez is writing the script reports say. A tentative release date has not been set.