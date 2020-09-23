Chief Justice Roberts: Ginsburg's opinions will steer court for decades

During a private ceremony honoring Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, John Roberts describe how Ginsburg's voice was soft, but when she spoke, people listened.

WASHINGTON — Chief Justice John Roberts is remembering his colleague Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg as tough and brave, a fighter and a winner.

Roberts was speaking Wednesday during a private ceremony honoring Ginsburg in the court’s Great Hall. He said she was also careful, compassionate and honest. He spoke of her undying devotion to the law and to her family.

Ginsburg died Friday at 87 after 27 years on the Supreme Court. Hundreds of mourners gathered in silence outside the Supreme Court as her casket arrived.

Roberts said Ginsburg’s opinions and her famous dissents will steer the court for decades. He says they are written with the “unaffected grace of precision.”