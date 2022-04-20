Customers report cell service outages nationwide

Verizon has confirmed disruption in calls. AT&T is investigating the issue while T-Mobile said customers should be able to place calls.

WASHINGTON — Customers across several major cellular companies in the United States were reporting service issues nationwide. It was not immediately clear what the cause was.

On DownDetector.com -- a website where people can self-report service disruptions -- reports of Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T and U.S. Cellular outages began to increase starting around 3:15 p.m. ET. Multiple reports indicate that the reports are impacting cities all across the country.

In a statement, Verizon confirmed that there had been a recent uptick of customers reporting service disruptions. According to DownDetector, there had been more than 24,000 reports of service outages by around 4:30 p.m. ET.

"We are aware of an issue impacting voice calls for some Verizon customers," said a communications manager from Verizon. "Our engineers are engaged and we are working quickly to identify and solve the issue."

In a statement, T-Mobile said they confirmed customers were able to place calls, though some calls to Verizon numbers may not go through.

AT&T said that they are monitoring the situation

It was not immediately clear if the outages reported across multiple providers were cases of people not being able to call or receive calls from customers of a specific provider, or if there a larger issue affecting all of them.

On Twitter, one user using Verizon said they were able to send text messages but couldn't receive or make phone calls. When calling they would receive a message saying the number "is non-working or unavailable," the user wrote.