Budweiser unveils limited-edition, patriotic-themed beer cans to mark Memorial Day and raise money for Folds of Honor

ST. LOUIS — Budweiser announced that it is unveiling a new, patriotic-themed pack of products to mark Memorial Day and raise funds for Folds of Honor.

The red, white and blue camo-designed cans and large packs honor the five branches of the U.S. military, Budweiser said.

Available from May 25 through June 4, the patriotic packs are available in 24- and 30-packs of 12oz cans, as well as 25oz single cans, the beer company said.

With each pack sold, Budweiser said it will donate $1 to Folds of Honor to fund scholarships of up to $75,000 for military members and their families.