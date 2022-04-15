Boston Police uniforms stolen ahead of marathon

The FBI is issuing a $5,000 reward to find and prosecute those responsible for stealing several Boston Police uniforms.

WEYMOUTH, Mass. — A $5,000 reward is being offered after police in Massachusetts say someone stole several Boston Police uniforms. The news comes ahead of Monday's Boston Marathon.

The items were taken from a uniform supply store in the city of Weymouth, police there said. It happened sometime between 3:30 p.m. on March 27 and 9:30 a.m. on March 28.

Images provided by the Weymouth Police Department show they included a Boston Police dress coat with a Boston Police patch on the shoulder, a jacket with neon yellow colors and the words "Boston Police" on the back, a neon yellow and black polo, a utility vest, and a leather coat.

The FBI is assisting in the investigation, Weymouth police said, and is putting up the reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of those responsible.

While it's still unknown who took the uniforms and whether they have any nefarious intent, it could create a higher level of anxiety ahead of the Boston Marathon. It's been nine years since two bombs exploded at the finish line, killing three and injuring more than 260.

There is no known credible threat to the race, Boston Police Superintendent in Chief and acting Commissioner Gregory Long said this week. But runners and spectators should be prepared for heavy security. In addition to highly visible uniformed officers, plainclothes officers will be dispersed throughout the crowds.

Cameras are being set up along the route and observation points will be set up near the finish line area to monitor the crowds, Long said.