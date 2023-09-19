x
Pottsville man pleads guilty to hacking Snapchat accounts

Brandon Boyer of Pottsville could spend up to five years in prison after pleading guilty to hacking the Snapchat accounts of dozens of women over a two-year period.
POTTSVILLE, Pa. — A man from Pottsville pleaded guilty to hacking the Snapchat accounts of dozens of women and selling their nude photos.

Officials say 34-year-old Brandon Boyer committed the crimes over a two-year period.

He could face up to five years in prison.

