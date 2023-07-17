$100,000 prize-winning Powerball with Power Play ticket sold in Lancaster County

The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 2-9-43-55-57, and the red Powerball 18 to win $100,000. Without the Power Play option, it would've won $50,000

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. — A Powerball with Power Play ticket worth $100,000 from Saturday night's drawing was sold in Lancaster County, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced Monday.

The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn (2-9-43-55-57) and the red Powerball 18 to win $100,000, less applicable withholding, the Lottery said.

Without the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000, according to the Lottery. The Power Play multiplier drawn was two.

GIANT Food Stores, located at 1278 South Market St. in Elizabethtown, earned a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket, the Lottery said.

Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes.

Winning tickets purchased at a Lottery retailer should immediately be signed on the back. Online winnings automatically appear in a player’s account after the claim has been processed. Players may visit PALottery.com for more information about how to file a claim.

More than 181,500 other PA Lottery Powerball tickets won prizes of various amounts in the drawing, including more than 37,100 tickets purchased with Power Play and more than 15,300 tickets purchased with Double Play. Players should check every ticket, every time, the Lottery advised.

The Powerball jackpot rolled to an estimated annuity value of $900 million, or $465.1 million cash, for the next drawing tonight, July 17.

Pennsylvania Lottery players have options to purchase their Powerball tickets online or by visiting a retailer.