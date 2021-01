According to the Met-Ed outage map, service is expected to be restored today at 2:00 p.m.

YORK, Pa. — Over 27,000 people are without power after an outage in York and the surrounding areas.

According to the Met-Ed outage map, residents in York, Spry, Dallastown, Grantley and Valley View may be experiencing an outage.

The outage map says power is expected to be restored by 2:00 p.m.

To report an outage to Met-Ed, you can call 1-888-544-4977.