York restaurant closes temporarily due to potential COVID-19 exposure

White Rose at Bridgewater said on Facebook a staff member has been potentially exposed and will temporarily suspend services to sanitize the facility
Credit: White Rose at Bridgewater

YORK, Pa. — A York-area restaurant is temporarily closing due to the potential exposure to COVID-19 by a staff member.

White Rose at Bridgewater, located on the 600 block of Chestnut Hill Road, said Friday on Facebook that it is temporarily suspending service "out of an abundance of caution."

The restaurant said it will reopen once its staff member receives test results and the facility is thoroughly sanitized.

"We appreciate your support and patience during this difficult time," the restaurant said.

