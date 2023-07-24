York County SPCA in need of dog foster families

The York County SPCA is overflowing with dogs, mirroring a trend at shelters across the country. They are encouraging more people to foster.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Amid a national trend of overcrowding at animal shelters, York County SPCA is hoping to grow its base of foster families, especially those fostering dogs.

The shelter has been at near capacity for dogs for almost four months.

Meanwhile, only five foster families are currently registered.

“We really need to increase that number substantially to be able to continue to manage this record high stray intake at our shelter,” said York County SPCA communications director Kristen Dempwolf.

Foster families care for dogs until they find their “forever home” with an adoptive family. Foster families are often instrumental in figuring out the best environment for each individual dog.

“Some dogs do well in homes with kids or cats or other dogs. Some we need very specific foster families for them,” Dempwolf said. “So really we need to cast a wide net.”

York County SPCA is launching a new effort to recruit more foster families. They recently hired a new canine foster and rescue coordinator, Meagan Shenberger, who will work to place dogs in homes as quickly as possible.

“When you foster a dog, you save two lives: the dog that you’re taking into your home and then the dog that we now have space to care for because there is room in our shelter,” said Dempwolf.

SPCA staff said the trend of more stray dogs is happening across the country, possibly due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and current economic conditions.

The SPCA provides free food, supplies and medical services to their foster dogs.