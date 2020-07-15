x
york-county

York County Sheriff's Office K9s receive protective eyewear

The protective goggles were donated by K9s of Valor and a private citizen.
Credit: York County Sheriff's Office

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The K9 officers in the York County Sheriff's Office recently received protective goggles to help keep them safe while on duty, thanks to a donation from K9s of Valor and a private citizen.

Christina Roof's generosity helped make the goggles possible, the Sheriff's Office said in a post on its Facebook page.

Protection 4 Paws also assisted in fitting the goggles for the animals, according to the Sheriff's Department.

K9 Officer Hawk modeled the eyewear on the Sheriff's Office's Facebook post.

