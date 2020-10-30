York County man dies of injuries sustained in 2012 single-vehicle crash

Kenneth Cole, 50, has been in treatment ever since he was ejected from his vehicle in a crash on Dec. 20, 2012.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A 50-year-old York County man has died from complications of injuries he suffered in a single-vehicle crash nearly eight years ago, the York County Coroner's Office said.

Kenneth Cole, of the 1700 block of Barley Road in West Manchester Township, died Tuesday at York Hospital, the coroner's office said. He was injured in what is believed to be a single-vehicle crash on Dec. 20, 2012, near Baltimore County.

Cole, who was ejected from his vehicle, was flown to York Hospital from the scene and has been receiving treatment for acute and chronic injuries sustained in the crash ever since, the coroner's office said.