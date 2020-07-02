York County judge cited for 3 traffic violations by DA's Office

Judge Matthew D. Menges was cited for three summary traffic offenses after allegedly ignoring a York Police officer's directives in a Jan. 23 incident

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — York County Common Pleas Judge Matthew D. Menges has been cited for three summary traffic offenses after a review of a Jan. 21 incident by the York County District Attorney's Office, the office said Friday in a press release.

Menges, 41, allegedly refused to obey a police officer's traffic directive at the intersection of Philadelphia and Duke streets in downtown York. He allegedly nearly ran over York City Police Officer Alexander Nova after disobeying the officer, who was directing traffic around a medical emergency, according to a citation filed by York City Police on Jan. 23.

That citation was withdrawn under direction of the DA's Office, which wanted to conduct its own review.

"Such a review by the DA's Office when an incident involves potential harm (to) law enforcement, firefighters, fire police, or other emergency responders in the course of their duties is not unique to this case," the DA's Office said in a statement issued Friday.

The charges were filed Friday by the DA's Office at the end of that review, the statement said.

He will receive summary traffic citations for disobeying an authorized person directing traffic, careless driving, and duties of drivers in emergency response areas, the DA's office said.

"We analyzed Judge Menges' driving conduct and the nature of any potential harm to York City Police Officer Alexander Nova while directing traffic due to a medical emergency involving a minor child on Philadelphia Street," the DA's Office said. "Evidence reviewed included statements and body camera footage from the York City Police Department"

At the end of the review, the DA's Office concluded that Menges "did not willfully or wantonly disregard the safety of Officer Nova or recklessly engage in driving conduct that may have placed Officer Nova in danger of death (or) serious bodily injury."

But, the DA's Office said, there is enough evidence to support the filing of three summary offenses against Menges.