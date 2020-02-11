York City Council: Allegations against Councilman Lou Rivera are 'alarming'

Rivera was charged last week with indecent exposure, harassment, and disorderly conduct. On Monday, the Council called for patience while the legal process proceeds.

YORK, Pa. — The York City Council on Monday issued a statement regarding criminal allegations against Councilman Lou Rivera, who has been accused of exposing himself to another man earlier this year.

Rivera, 51, is charged with indecent exposure, harassment and disorderly conduct, court records show.

The charges were filed in September after a Northern York County Regional Police investigation of allegations made against him in February by a man who claimed Rivera exposed himself to him after a job interview at the Manchester Township restaurant Rivera owns.

The victim claims Rivera exposed himself in a bathroom after the interview, according to police.

Rivera is the first openly gay Latino man to serve on the council, according to the York Daily Record.

On Monday, York City Council president Henry Hay Nixon, vice-president Sandie Walker, and council members Judy A. Ritter-Dickson and Edquina Washington issued the following statement:

“We have received numerous calls and emails from residents expressing concern surrounding reported allegations of misconduct by Councilman Lou Rivera. Please know that we hear your concerns and understand your anxieties.

"These allegations are sad and alarming and require the utmost attention from our legal system. It is incumbent upon law enforcement to fully investigate these allegations and act accordingly.

"Allowing due process of law does not lessen our compassion for and understanding of all victims of sexual harassment. Councilman Rivera is entitled to a fair legal process and as such, collectively, we appeal to the public to allow the legal process to proceed.