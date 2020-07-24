Weis Markets opens newest Gas N' Go fuel center at Queensgate shopping center in York

YORK, Pa. — Weis Markets announced the opening of its newest Gas N' Go fuel center Friday at the Queensgate shopping center on Springwood Road in York.
The gas station features six pumps and will be open daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Weis Markets said.
“Our Weis Gas N’ Go gas station gives our customers the added convenience of being able to shop for their groceries and fill up their tanks all in one stop,” said Dennis Curtin, Weis Markets Director of Public Relations. “It also offers them the chance to redeem their rewards points for gas discounts.”
As part of the launch, the store team donated $500 to the New Freedom Animal Rescue. In addition, as part of the 13th Annual Fight Hunger program, Weis Markets donated $15,730 raised by its customers and associates to the York County Food Bank.