Weis Markets opens newest Gas N' Go fuel center at Queensgate shopping center in York

The center has six pumps and will be open daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

YORK, Pa. — Weis Markets announced the opening of its newest Gas N' Go fuel center Friday at the Queensgate shopping center on Springwood Road in York.

“Our Weis Gas N’ Go gas station gives our customers the added convenience of being able to shop for their groceries and fill up their tanks all in one stop,” said Dennis Curtin, Weis Markets Director of Public Relations. “It also offers them the chance to redeem their rewards points for gas discounts.”