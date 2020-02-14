Police charge second suspect in Feb. 8 shooting in West York

Emahn Weedon, 18, is charged in connection to the shooting, which occurred on West Poplar Street. Shavar Pough, who was injured in the shooting, is also charged

WEST YORK, Pa. — West York Borough Police have charged a second suspect in connection to a Feb. 8 shooting on West Poplar Street that left one man injured.

Emahn Marquez Weedon, 18, is one of three people who fired shots in the incident, according to West York Borough Police. He was allegedly standing in a group with the man who was injured in the shooting, Shavar Pough, who suffered a gunshot wound to the foot, police say.

Pough has been charged with weapons and drug offenses in connection to the incident, police say. Investigators executed a search warrant at his home on the 1000 block of West Poplar Street, and recovered drugs and drug paraphernalia, according to police.

He was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as possession of a firearm prohibited, firearms not to be carried without a license, and recklessly endangering another person for his alleged role in the incident, police say.

Weedon is charged with possession of firearm prohibited, receiving stolen property, and firearm not to be carried without a license, according to police.

Police say on the night of the shooting, Weedon, Pough, and two others were standing in the area of West Poplar and Dewey streets at about 9:28 p.m., when another unidentified person approached the group and opened fire.

Investigators recovered several shell casings, a cell phone, and a .45-caliber bullet from the scene of the shooting, police say.

Police viewed surveillance video of the incident, and determined that Pough returned fire after taking cover behind a vehicle. Another man, later identified as Weedon, was seen firing one round as he fled north from the scene toward West Market Street. The cell phone police found was located where he initially started running, police say, and he was the only person to flee in that direction.

Additional video footage showed Weedon later standing in a breezeway on West Market Street before running east, police say. A Kimber .45-caliber pistol was found where he was seen standing. The gun was reported stolen out of York City, police say.

Police say in surveillance video viewed by investigators, Weedon is seen wearing a distinctive American flag jacket prior to, during, and after the shooting. That jacket was later recovered by police who executed a search warrant at Pough's residence.