Police investigating York City shooting

YORK, Pa. — York City Police are investigating a shooting that left a woman injured early Sunday on the 600 block of Manor Street.

According to police, responding officers found a 41-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported to York Hospital, where she is listed in stable condition, police say.

No arrests have been made at this time, and police are seeking help from the public in their investigation.