The Keystone Farm Show runs until Thursday at the York Expo Center

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Farm Show opens this weekend in Harrisburg, but it isn't the only farm show happening in our area.

The Keystone Farm Show began on Jan. 4 at the York Expo Center in York County. It is the largest commercial farm equipment and service provider trade show in the commonwealth.

Officials say the three-day event is tailored to farmers involved in production agriculture.

“It's a tradeshow for farmers…this is a place where they can come one place in a day and they can see all the vendors that they need to talk to for the whole year,” said Keystone Farm Show General Manager Bruce Button. “It's at the right time of year when they can actually make purchases for the coming season.”