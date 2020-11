At least one person is reported to be injured.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Interstate 83 southbound at Exit 14, Leader Heights, is closed after a multi-vehicle crash with injuries according to county dispatch.

First responders were dispatched to the scene around 6:35 a.m. Emergency dispatch said the crash involves 4-5 vehicles. At least one person is injured.

I-83 southbound is closed between Exit 14 and Exit 10. All lanes are closed, according to 511PA.

UPDATE: Crash on I-83 southbound at Exit 14 - PA 182/Leader Heights. All lanes closed. — 511PA Harrisburg (@511PAHarrisburg) November 13, 2020