Harrisburg man causes $5,000 in damage at York County hotel, police say

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. — A 44-year-old Harrisburg man has been arrested for causing an estimated $5,000 in damage to a York County hotel last month, according to Fairview Township Police.

He was allegedly there to make contact with an employee at the hotel, who fled to the lobby and locked the door when she saw him, police say.

Quarles damaged the window and door by kicking them, according to police. He then fled from the scene.