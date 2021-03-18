Hanover Fire and Rescue signs new service agreement

The new agreement replaces the old one that was in place before the merger of six volunteer fire and rescue companies in the Hanover area.

HANOVER, Pa. — The Hanover Area Volunteer Fire and Rescue company announced Thursday it has signed a long-term service agreement to continue delivering rescue service in the greater Hanover area.

The new agreement formalizes the merger of the volunteer organizations that make up the volunteer division of the Hanover Area Fire and Rescue Commission, replacing the old agreements that existed prior to the merger.

“These agreements cement the relationship between the recently merged volunteer fire company and Hanover Area Fire Rescue Commission and acknowledges the importance and value that the volunteer division brings to the table” said Hanover Area Volunteer Fire and Rescue executive board member George Zimmerman in a press release.

“This marks a new milestone in the newest chapter of the volunteer fire-rescue service in Hanover Borough and Penn Township," said John Martin, president of Hanover Area Volunteer Fire and Rescue. "The volunteers look forward to working hand in hand with the Commission and this agreement officially recognizes the volunteer’s commitment to the community and the long-term partnership with the Commission everyone envisioned.”

Hanover Area Volunteer Fire and Rescue is the result of the consolidation of Hanover Borough fire companies Eagle Fire Company No. 2 and Clearview Fire Company No. 3 and Penn Township fire companies Penn Township Volunteer Emergency Services and the Fire Police of Penn Township.

Along with the Hanover Area Fire Rescue Commission, which was formed in January 2017 by the municipal governments, the consolidated volunteer organization will jointly serve a population of over 35,000 people in southwestern York County.

The Commission and volunteer fire company provide Fire-Rescue, EMS, Scuba, Advance Technical Rescue and Fire Police services. The career division of the Commission is represented by IAFF Local 2045.

“The future of the volunteer fire service has been a grave concern for many in recent years," said Fire Chief Anthony Clousher. "Gone are the days when we had twenty or more certified volunteer firefighters just hanging out at the fire station, training, socializing and prepared to respond to emergency calls. The agreement between Hanover Area Fire and Rescue Commission and the Hanover Area Volunteer Fire and Rescue commits each to each other.